War hero living in Lillington and born in Warwick celebrates his 100th birthday

Just a little over a year after receiving a medal of honour for his part in liberating Europe in the Second World War a Lillington care home resident has now celebrated his 100th birthday.

Francis ‘Ray’ Crowe and family members met at The Butchers Arms pub in Bishops Itchington to celebrate the occasion.

Legion D'Honneur recipient Ray Crowe of Lillington was celebrating his 100th birthday with family at The Butchers Arms in Bishops Itchington on Saturday. He is seen with his daughters Lanette O'Sullivan and Anita Griffiths. MhLC-20-05-17 Ray Crowe NNL-170520-194438009

In March last year Mr Crowe, who was born in Warwick and now lives at Fourways Residential Home, received the Ordre National de la Legion d’Honneur (Legion of Honour) medal from the French Government to mark him being appointed to the rank of Chevalier (knight) in the order.

Mr Crowe drove vehicles including amphibious Duck trucks for the Royal Army Service Corps Transport Division in the early to mid-1940s and was among the earliest waves of troops to land at Sword Beach in Normandy on D-Day .

He transported troops and supplies under enemy fire.

A father of three, whose son Raymond passed away in 2005 at the age of 56, Mr Crowe has lived for his family and loved being able to take them to the seaside each year in his younger years.

His allotments were his pride and joy

Later in his retirement he cared for his wife Nellie, who passed away aged 90.

He now has two great-great- grandchildren.