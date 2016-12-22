Warning issued after staff injured by fire extinguisher explosion in Wellesbourne

A warning has been issued after people were injured after a fire extinguisher exploded in Wellesbourne.

Warwickshire County Council’s waste management service are warning Warwickshire residents that fire extinguishers cannot be disposed of in the general waste section in household waste recycling centres.

This warning comes after an incident earlier this year at the Wellesbourne recycling centre, where a pressurised fire extinguisher inadvertently found its way into one of the site’s waste compactors.

The extinguisher then exploded leaving a number of staff with injuries that required medical attention.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council said: “Fire Extinguishers must be treated as hazardous waste and not placed in your rubbish bin.

“Contact the manufacturer for advice or find a local fire extinguisher company online or in the yellow pages.

“Some companies will recondition units or take them if you purchase a new unit from them.

“Otherwise search for a waste collection company who are licensed to take away hazardous waste.”

The council are advising that residents should return their extingishers to the supplier where they purchased it from and that if possible pressurised (undischarged) units can go to Princes Drive Leamington, Hunters Lane Rugby or Lower House Farm Dordon.

A these centres there will be a minimum charge of £6.00, but the charge is subject to size.

Empty units, which have been totally discharged prior to arrival and left with valves open, can be accepted FOC at Princes Drive Leamington, Hunters Lane Rugby or Lower House Farm Dordon subject to approval from the centre staff first.

The council are asking residents not to dump them in a skip.