Warnings issued by fire service after Kenilworth kitchen fire

Kenilworth residents have been urged to check their fire safety arrangements following a kitchen fire in Reeve Drive last week.

The blaze started in the house at around 4.40pm on Thursday June 22, causing extensive smoke damage to the kitchen and the rest of the house as the flames took hold very quickly.

But fire crews were able to contain the fire to the kitchen, preventing more severe damage in the house’s other rooms.

Smoke alarms installed in the house did not go off because they had no batteries. But because the fire started in the day, the residents were able to spot the fire, get out and call the fire service.

Following the fire, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Services Watch Commander Keith McDermott wished to issue advice to residents to help prevent similar situations happening again.

He said: “Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire and managed to stop it from spreading to other parts of the house.

“The fire is believed to have started by a portable air conditioning unit which had been taken down from the loft that day.

“Our advice would always be to ensure that electrical items are tested regularly before use, especially if it has been stored away in the loft or garage for some time.

“On inspection, there was extensive smoke damage throughout the property, except for the room where the door was closed. This just highlights the importance of closing all of your doors when you leave your property, when you find a fire in your home and when you go to bed at night.

“It can significantly reduce the smoke and fire damage to your property.”

Watch Commander McDermott also urged people to make sure their smoke alarms are working correctly.

He added: “I know that we say it all of the time, but working smoke alarms really do save lives.

“On this occasion, the residents were very lucky. They spotted the fire and were able to get out of the property and call the fire service.

“However, had this happened during the night, then we could well be talking about fatalities.”