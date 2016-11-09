Warwick all set for Victorian Evening

Preparations are being made in Warwick to get the town ready for the start of the Christmas celebrations.

Warwick District Council, Warwick Chamber of Trade and the Warwick Lions and Rotary clubs have all been busy organising this year’s Victorian Evening, which marks the start of the Christmas season.

Sue Butcher, chair of Warwick Chamber of Trade, Glynis Nixon from St Marys Church and Maggie Garton from Warwick Chamber of Trade.

This year’s Victorian Evening will include Santa’s Grotto, late night shopping, policemen on stilts, fire spinners, a market and carol singing as well as events which will be taking place on the stage in Market Square.

Sue Butcher, Chairman of the Warwick Chamber of Trade, said: “Everything is on track and we are all looking forward to a really great night and this year we will have better lights. There will be stalls and a full programme of events for the evening.”

As part of Victorian Evening, volunteers at The Collegiate Church of St Mary’s have also been busy getting ready for their annual Christmas Tree Festival.

The Christmas tree festival is now in its third year and this year there will be more than 30 trees inside the church, which are individually decorated by members of the community, church and local businesses.

Visitors at the festival can vote for their favourite tree. At the end of the festival the creators with the most votes will receive a prize.

Vaughan Roberts, vicar at St Mary’s Church, said: “The Christmas Tree Festival is always a real experience at St Mary’s because it brings in so many people and so much life into the church.

“This year we will be having more than 30 trees in the church, which is more than last year. We will also be bringing back our memory tree where people can share memories of their lost loved ones.

“This is a great way to lead up to Christmas and a great way for St Mary’s to take part in Victorian Evening, which is great fun in Warwick.”

This year there will also be even more Christmas lights in the town thanks to a £20,000 grant from National Grid. The town’s Chamber of Trade has been able to replace old Christmas light bulbs with LED ones and have also been able to install even more Christmas lights.

This year the Christmas light switch on will be taking place at 7pm and they will be switched on Warwick Mayor Christine Cross and a representative from National Grid.

Nicki Curwood, Business Support and Events Officer for Warwick District Council said: “Our Victorian Christmas is a firm favourite in the town; it’s always a busy event with a great atmosphere and we would therefore advise people to get there early. As ever we would love people to get into the spirit of the occasion and come along in Victorian costume, there are prizes on offer for the best dressed!”

There will be free parking all day on 24 November in the Warwick District Council off-street car parks including Linen Street, New Street and St Nicholas Park all of which will be open late. Please note that the on-street parking will still be charged.

Victorian Evening, which will feature the Christmas lights switch-on and the Christmas Tree Festival, will be taking place on November 24 from 5pm to 9pm.