Warwick and Leamington seat will most likely be won by Labour candidate according to exit poll

Warwick and Leamington could become a Labour seat according to exit polls for the general election.

The BBC is forecasting that Conservative candidate Chris White has a 31 per cent chance of victory while Labour’s Matt Western has a 69 chance of taking the seat.

Mr White is defending his majority of 6,606 from the last election in 2015.

The exit polls also suggest that the Conservatives could lose their overall majority.

To command a majority a party would need 326 seats but the Conservatives are predicted to win 314, with Labour 266, the SNP 34 and the Lib Dems 14.