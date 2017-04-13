Warwick-based autism support group celebrates first birthday

A Warwick-based autism support group celebrated their first birthday last week.

‘Understanding Uniqueness Autism Support’, which takes in people from across Warwickshire, is run by a group of parents who all have children with autism.

The children at the Autism support group celebrated the group's first birthday last week.

Marie Austin, Ceri Durrant, Kaley Redmond, Teresa Huggins, Sam Ramsay and Lisa Savage all help to run the support group.

Marie said: “The group is growing all the time with new members and families joining, we are hoping that in the future we can get funding for our play dates and we are currently in the situation of registering as a charity.

“We have recently set up a birthday club for our children so when it’s their birthday they become POPPET of the day and get a birthday post where others can wish them happy birthday and they also receive a birthday card in the post from the group. This has been an amazing success and we have seen some very happy children and parents from doing this.

“Also at Christmas Sainsbury’s in Warwick donated 60 selection boxes for the children to have at the Christmas party. We were very overwhelmed by their donation and are hoping to work with them in the future.

“It was great to see the children’s faces light up when the selection boxes were given out and it is nice to know a supermarket such as Sainsbury’s supports us.”

The group, which has more than 1,000 members, also celebrated a year working with Malcolm Bumford from Little Monkey’s Funhouse in Warwick, where they take the children for play dates and parties.