Warwick Boat Club launches tennis coaching sessions served up by Wimbledon star

Wimbledon giant-killer Marcus Willis has helped to launch a season of Try Tennis Sunday sessions at the Warwick Boat Club.

Director of Tennis, Gavin Henderson, with help from Marcus, began the sessions last weekend, which are open to all-comers from 2.30pm–5pm.

Marcus upset the form-books at Wimbledon 2016, winning seven matches before falling to Roger Federer and inspiring youngsters and their families to take up the game.

Marcus coaches at the Boat Club when his tournament commitments allow and also helps at the club’s weekly Junior Tennis Sessions each Friday for youngsters aged 5-11 from 4.30pm–5.30pm and for 12-18-year-olds from 5.30pm – 7pm.

The sessions are free for members, £3 for non-members with first session free and there are heavily discounted junior memberships on offer at just £4 a month.

Gavin said: “We make tennis fun with non-stop activity and lots of games and drills.

“Our newcomers enjoy having their photo taken with Marcus and saying they’ve had the chance to hit with our own Wimbledon star - we’re determined to inspire everyone.”