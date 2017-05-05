Warwick branch of HSBC to close today

The Warwick branch of HSBC will be closing today.

HSBC announced in January that they were planning to close their branch on the High Street.

The bank’s decision came after they said they had a decline in people using branches for their banking needs.

Warwick’s branch closure is part of a wider HSBC announcement to close 62 branches by the end of 2017.

HSBC has said that they have no intention to close any further branches in 2017 and this marks the end of its branch restructuring programme.An HSBC spokesperson said: “The way our customers bank with us is changing. More customers are using mobile and internet banking than ever before, innovation such as Touch and Voice ID has proved extremely popular, and fewer people are using branches.

“More than 90% of our interactions with customers are now through our digital channels – an increase from 80% last year.

“The decision to close our branch in Warwick ensures a more sustainable branch network for the future as we continue to invest in our digital platforms and our people.

“We have contacted our customers to explain the decision and have also offered customers individual sessions to help explain their options or provide help in setting up telephone, mobile or internet banking.”

The Warwick branch will closed from 3.30pm today.

The town will also be losing its Natwest branch on May 30.