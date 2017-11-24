Warwick charity ball pot of gold for Myton Hospices Rainbow Ripple service

Organisers of a charity ball arranged by staff at a Warwick hotel have handed over £30,000 to two good causes.

Following Hilton Warwick’s successful charity Rainbow Ball in September, DM Thomas Foundation for Young People (formerly Hilton in the Community Foundation) awarded a grant of £15,141.02 to The Myton Hospices to fund bereavement support sessions for children.

Hilton Warwick presented the funds raised at the ball to hospice staff.

Half the proceeds were awarded to the Coventry, Rugby and Warwick-based hospices to help fund the Rainbow Ripples bereavement support service.

The service runs three workshops a year for children affected by the illness and death of a close family member, providing children the chance to meet others who are in the same situation.

Using activities to support children through their loss, the therapeutic approach gives children a way to process their feelings, and also helps them to realise that they are not alone in their experience.

The remaining share of the money raised will support DM Thomas Foundation for Young People’s central grant programme, which provides specialist equipment, important resources, vital support and training to help transform the lives of young people aged 0-25.

Guests at Hilton Warwick’s Ball enjoyed live music and entertainment and took part in various fundraising games.

Simon Sheehan, Director of DM Thomas Foundation for Young People said: “Thanks to Hilton Warwick’s commitment to the Foundation, we are able to fund important support sessions to local children affected by the loss of a close family member, which will provide a space and opportunity for young people to talk and meet one another.”

Karl Turner, Regional General Manager, Owned & Leased Hotels Hilton said: “Having supported the Foundation for many years, I am proud that across my group of hotels the teams have come together to raise a fantastic amount for the Foundation.

“It is great way for the hotels to help children and young people in our local communities.”