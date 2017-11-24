Warwick couple helping those facing Christmas alone

Members of the Warwick community are coming together to make sure that those living alone have somewhere to go on Christmas Day.

Terry Morris, who is also a town and district councillor, and his wife Liz Jackson, are offering Warwick residents who are not expecting visitors, a free three-course Christmas Day lunch at The Court House in Jury Street.

Terry said: “We love the Warwick community and wanted to create a bit of a festive get-together for anyone who has not got the opportunity to share the day with others this year.

“The idea came from our experience last year when we wanted to volunteer somewhere on Christmas Day and contacted charities such as Crisis and Shelter but we couldn’t find anywhere as they couldn’t take any more volunteers.

“So since January we have been planning this.

“We have been blown away by the support for local businesses, organisation and people have been incredible with their generosity.

“Places are limited so please register to secure a place or to volunteer on the day by calling 01926 710284 or 07795 291397, or email warwickchristmas@outlook.com.”

The Christmas lunch has been sponsored by: Warwick Town Council, Warwick Court Leet, The Charity of Thomas Oken and Nicholas Eyffler, Aubrey Allen, Bar Catalan, Dough and Brew, Booker Wholesale, Warwick District Council, Evolve Hospitality and Emscote Vets.

Age UK Warwickshire is promoting the lunch as part of its ‘No One Should Have No One’ Campaign.

Jan Dugdale, director of services for Age UK, said: “It’s a sad fact that around 1.9 million people across the country feel lonely and isolated, and Christmas can be a particularly difficult time for those living alone.

“We are very proud to be working with Terry and Liz to promote this lunch and are keen to hear from others who are arranging similar events, so that we can help promote those too.”