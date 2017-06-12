Warwick couple joined by 52 people for summer Wolf Run to help son

More than 50 people came together to take part in the Summer Wolf Run to help raise money for a Warwick toddler who needs specialised equipment.

James and Laura Maclellan, who live in Hathaway Drive, which is on the Woodloes, decided to take on the challenge of completing four Wolf Runs this year.

Team Ethan at the Summer Wolf Run.

They are doing it to raise money to help pay for their son’s necessary health care equipment.

James and Laura’s son Ethan, who is now two-and-a-half years old, was diagnosed with an underdeveloped brain shortly after he was born in September 2014.

Since then, Ethan has needed regular treatment and specialised equipment to support him and as he grows up he will need expensive equipment such a specialised beds.

The couple were hoping to have a large group running with them in their Summer Wolf Run and appealed for people to join “Team Ethan”.

Team Ethan took part in the Summer Wolf Run earlier this month.

For the Summer Wolf Run, which took place on across June 3 and June 4, 52 people joined Laura and James.

Laura said: “We are so grateful to everyone who has taken part and supported us and to everyone that has sponsored us.”

The couple will be taking on the Autumn Wolf Run in September.

If anyone would like to join the Maclellan family on the wolf runs they should email: jamesfreelancechef@yahoo.com. To donate to Ethan’s fundraising page, go to https://fundrazr.com/f1CPg4

Team Ethan taking on the Summer Wolf Run.