Warwick dad to run Bubble Rush event to thank charity for their ‘invaluable’ care

A Warwick dad is taking on the “frothiest fun run in the world” to give back to the charity that provides “invaluable” care for his daughter.

Simon Pitcher, 48, will be taking part in the Acorns Bubble Rush, at Hatton Country World on June 24, which is a 5km course with streams of coloured bubbles.

Caitlin Pitcher with her mum Cheryl and her dad Simon.

The event raises money for Acorns Children’s Hospice.

Acorns Children’s Hospice provides specialist palliative care to life limited and life threatened children and young people. They also provide support for the children’s families.

In the past year Acorns has provided care and support to more than 70 children and their families from Warwickshire, including Simon’s 10-year-old daughter Caitlin, who visits the charity’s hospice in Worcester for short breaks.

Simon, who lives in Warwick with his wife Cheryl, said: “Acorns support is invaluable and gives us that much needed respite. They give us a break so we can recharge our batteries and be able to continue caring for Caitlin.”

The Acorns Bubble Rush.

When Caitlin was born, her parents did not know if she would survive.

Simon said: “After a normal pregnancy she was born very floppy and unable to open her eyes. After a spell in special care, Caitlin became stronger and was allowed home for Christmas.

“Then on December 27 disaster struck. Suddenly she stopped breathing, not once but twice. We rushed her back to the hospital. Within hours she was on a ventilator and being transferred to Leicester Royal Infirmary, where she spent several days in ICU.

“After six months and countless tests later we were allowed to bring her home again, this time with ventilators, which keep her safe while she sleeps.”

Simon and Cheryl have since learnt that Caitlin has a ‘gene deletion’, which means she can’t walk, talk or feed herself.

“We carry out all Caitlin’s personal care, every day. Don’t get me wrong, although it’s exhausting, it’s also very worthwhile”, said Simon.

“Caitlin always has a smile and is always ready to play.

“Acorns provide the only overnight respite we get. Caitlin is on a machine to help her breathe, every single night and some nights we get very little sleep. That’s why I’m trying to raise a little money for Acorns. It might not be a lot, but it’s our way of saying thank you for all they do for us and for caring for our little girl as much as we do.”

So far Simon has raised £245 for Acorns on his Just Giving page. To donate to Simon’s fundraising page click here.

The Acorns Bubble Rush, which is advertised as the “frothiest fun run in the world”, will take place at Hatton Country World on Saturday June 24.

Hundreds of participants will run, jog or walk around a 5km course through colourful bubble stations.

Entry costs £22.50 for adults and £12.50 for children.

This year the event includes a ‘Smart Bubbler’ scheme, which means any participants who raise £100 or more in fundraising can claim their registration fee back.

To sign up go to www.acorns.org.uk/bubblerush or email events@acorns.org.uk.