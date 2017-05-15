Warwick District Councillor suspended over Eurovision comments

A Warwick District Councillor has been suspended for six months after making an offensive comment on his Twitter account.

Conservative cllr Nick Harrington, who represents Stoneleigh and Cubbington, made a comment on his Twitter account during the voting for the Eurovision song contest on Saturday evening.

Members of the public quickly took to social media in anger of his comment.

In response cllr Andrew Mobbs, leader of the district council, suspended cllr Harrington pending an investigation.

The district council also used their Twitter account to announce that action had been taken and apologised for the offence the councillor had caused.

Their Tweet said: “We apologise unreservedly for the offence and upset that his comments have caused.”

A spokesperson from Warwick District Council said cllr Harrington has been suspended for six months.