Warwick fish and chip shop offering battered sprouts

The owners of a fish and chip shop in Warwick are putting a twist on the festive period by offering their customers battered sprouts.

The Chip Shed, which is located on West Street, was opened during summer this year by Gregg Howard and Dan Chuter.

Jamie Little shop manager and Dan Chuter one of the owners.

The business which is a takeaway and a restaurant, opened on a site which has been a chip shop in the town for nearly 100 years.

Last night Gregg, one of the owners, wanted to try something different but seasonal and so decided to batter brussels sprouts.

Dan, who is also an owner, said: “We wanted to do something seasonal and that was a bit of fun. It was Gregg’s idea to do it and I think it is a real talking point as people either love or hate sprouts.

“We offered them to customers last night and I think they went down very well. Even people who didn’t like sprouts gave them a go.”

The Chip Shed in Warwick.

The Chip Shed will be offering battered sprouts in the run up to Christmas.

Dan said: “We would like to invite people to come down and try one. If they are popular we may keep them on the menu for the season.”

The Chip Shed is normally open Monday to Saturday from 11.30am to 10pm and on Sundays from 1pm to 10pm.

Their Christmas opening hours are as follows:

Christmas Eve: 12pm to 7.30pm

Christmas Day: closed

Boxing Day: closed

December 27 to December 30: 12pm to 9pm

December 31: 12pm to 8pm

January 1: closed

January 2: 11.30am to 10pm.