Warwick fitness enthusiasts to take to dance floor during Coventry Does Strictly

Fitness enthusiasts from Warwick will be taking to the dance floor for charity this weekend at one of the region’s annual fundraisers.

Coventry Does Strictly, which is organised by Dancing Feet, is a popular dance extravaganza where 18 novices are taught to dance in eight weeks before competing over two nights in front of crowds and a panel of judges.

Ian with members of his fitsteps class.

This year, contestants have been taught the Samba and Quickstep by choreographer Mark Jefferies, and they will perform at the Britannia Hotel in Coventry on May 5 and May 6.

Heading the judging panel is Ian Parker from Warwick, who is a former professional ballroom and latin dancer and Fitsteps Master Trainer and instructor. As well as judging the novice dancers.

The judge will also be bringing a troop of his Fitsteps class participants from Warwick and the surround area to perform a specially created routine during the event.

Ian said: “Fitsteps is a dance-based exercise class, created by Strictly professionals Natalie Lowe and Ian Waite, and is fantastic fun.

Ian Parker 4_ujKelxbXftigc1pwIg

“I love teaching it; you get an incredible workout, but you hardly notice because you’re too busy channeling your inner Strictly star.”

There will be 20 Fitsteppers from Ian’s classes across the county performing a combination of Cha Cha Cha, Salsa, Quickstep and Tango on both ‘Strictly’ evenings as part of a cabaret to entertain the audience in between competition dances.

Ian said: “We are delighted to contribute to this fantastic weekend – and hopefully show just how much latin and ballroom dancing you can do in an exercise class.

“The ladies have worked so hard to get performance ready, but I’ve told them not to worry – I won’t be giving them a score out of ten when it’s over, I’ll save that for the contestants!”

This year’s Coventry Does Strictly charity is Macmillan Cancer Support. Last year the event raised more than £22,000 for Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice.

Tickets have now sold out for the event, but you can donate to the fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/coventrydoesstrictly2017