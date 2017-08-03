Warwick Folk Festival brings £500,000 into local economy

The organisers of a folk festival in Warwick are celebrating another successful year after bringing an estimated £500,000 to the local economy.

Last week thousands of people attended the annual Warwick Folk Festival.

The festival, which has been running for 38 years, was spread over four days and attracted more than 28,000 people.

Visitors of all ages got to enjoy a wide-ranging programme, which featured everything from folk-rock to Irish music sessions, shanty singing to barbershop harmonies.

The main festival site took over the grounds and buildings of Warwick School on Myton Road and highlights included concert performances in the 1,400-seater Main Stage Marquee by Australia’s vocal sensation The Spooky Men’s Chorale, award-winning folk-rock outfit Oysterband and Scotland’s chart-topping songstress Barbara Dickson.

Other highly rated performances included first-time appearances at Warwick by Irish band Goitse, singer Rachel Croft and The Exmouth Shantymen.

Pushing the boundaries of folk wider, Leamington singer and comedian Keith Donnelly stormed the stage with many other Festival artists performing exclusively Beatles songs.

By Saturday, the festival spread through the streets, pubs and restaurants of Warwick town centre with a choice of music sessions, dance displays, a jazz tour and two free outdoor concerts on a stage set up in Market Place.

To coincide with the festival, the Smith Street party also took place on Saturday.

According to the festival organisers the occasional rain shower didn’t dampen the festival spirit and enthusiasm of the visitors to the town, who brought an estimated £500,000 to the local economy.

Dick Dixon, Warwick Folk Festival director, said: “It was great to see so many smiling faces. The main site area was very busy and there was a fantastic vibe in the town itself.

Stephen Cross, mayor of Warwick, said: “We’re lucky to have a large team of enthusiasts to make things happen each year and I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone involved.

“As always the folk festival team get it right, attracting traditional dancers and music artists across the folk, jazz and ballad genres.

“There is no doubt that it is the town’s major event of the year, attracting visitors from all over the country either to perform or be entertained.

“Having spent most of the weekend enjoying various parts of the festival and eating in town, it was great to see so many people enjoying the fun and our hospitality.”

The folk festival team are already starting plans for next year’s Warwick Folk Festival which is due to take place from July 26 to July 29 2018.

