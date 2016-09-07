Warwick Hospital car crash update: eyewitness describes the incident

An eyewitness has described the scene after a car crash at Warwick Hospital’s car park yesterday in which a casualty had to be cut free from a vehicle.

Jenny Smedley saw the crash, which took place at about 1.30pm and involved three cars.

She said the red car (pictured), being driven by and elderly man, crashed through the barrier at the entrance to the car park, hit a white car nearby before ploughing into a parked green car pushing it into the John Turner building in the centre of the car park.

Fire and Rescue Service crews arrived on the scene shortly after and cut the roof off the red car to free an elderly woman passenger.

A structural engineer from Warwick District Council was called to the scene to inspect the damage to the building.

Crews and police were at the scene for about 40 minutes.