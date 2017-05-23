Warwick Hospital thanked with fundraising ball, this weekend, in memory of much-loved builder

Fundraisers are invited to dust down their ballgowns and straighten their bow ties for a charity night in memory of a much-loved builder.

Hayley Green is organising My Dad’s Do, which is a fundraising ball taking place tomorrow (Saturday May 27) at Chesford Grange (not last weekend, as mistakenly publicised in last week’s Courier).

She said: “When my beautiful dad discovered he had stomach cancer in 2011 our world changed.

“The Aylesford Unit at Warwick Hospital looked after Dad and us so amazingly.

“Dad hated hospital but loved the team on the cancer ward, a new family we didn’t really ever want, but we’re were so grateful for.

“Last year they were awarded best cancer nursing team in the country and we are so lucky to have them.”

The money will be split between the unit, Brain Tumour Research Campaign and Jackie Colizzi Rehabilitation.

Hayley’s friend, Jackie, was involved in a car accident, but has come a long way with rehabilitation.

“Over the last seven balls we have managed to raise £57,500,” said Hayley.

“People are so amazing, generous and kind.”

She added: “We really need more people to join us this year, we need to be bigger and better.”

Tickets are £55 which includes a drinks reception, three course dinner, coffee and chocolates, following by a night of entertainment, live music, fun and games.

The disco finishes at 2am.

“It promises to be a fabulous night out for three fabulous causes,” added Hayley.

Contact Hayley for more information and tickets at hayley@green761.freeserve.co.uk

Donate by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hayleys-charity-ball