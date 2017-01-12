Warwick hospital ward remains closed after norovirus outbreak

A ward in Warwick hospital has been closed for more than a week due to an outbreak of norovirus.

The South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust announced on January 4 that the Nicholas ward in the hospital, has been closed to visitors because of another outbreak of norovirus.

Norovirus, which is also known as the winter vomiting bug, normally clears up after a few days but it can spread easily in environments such as at GPs and at Hospitals.

Symptoms of norovirus include: suddenly feeling sick, projectile vomiting, watery diarrhoea and some people may also have a slight fever, headaches, painful stomach cramps and aching limbs.

On December 28 the Charlcote ward was closed because of an outbreak of the illness but re-opened on January 3.

Visiting to the Nicholas ward is closed on the but if people need to visit on compassionate grounds they should call the ward beforehand to arrange the visit on 01926 495 321 ext. 4013 / 4444.