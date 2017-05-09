Warwick Lions help burgled youth centre

A children’s educational centre in Warwick that was burgled earlier in the year has received a kind donation from another local charity.

Staff and students at the Positive About Young People Centre, which is on Nelson Lane, were left devastated after thieves broke in and made off with more than 50 items on January 22.

The youth centre is a charity that helps young people from across Warwickshire who are experiencing difficulties at mainstream schools.

Students who attend the centre rely on the electronic items that were stolen to help them in their education.

The thieves stole 19 laptops, two Xbox consoles, two Playstation consoles, 15 games and 20 DVDs from the centre.

After the break-in the charity launched an appeal asking the community for donations of spare laptops or any items that could help them.

Members of the community rallied to help the centre by donating items such as TVs and gaming consoles.

A local choir, The Warwickshire Choristers, who use the centre for rehearsal space, also donated £260 to the centre.

The Warwick Lions Club have been the latest to support the education centre.

Lions members Peter Amis and Ken Hall recently presented Positive About Young People’s C.E.O Parneet Kang with a cheque.

The money will go towards helping to replace electrical teaching aids and equipment, which were stolen. The money will also go towards helping to improve security at the Nelson Lane premises.