Warwick man arrested on suspicion of child grooming

Police were called at 4.20pm yesterday (Tuesday November 21) to Warwick Railway Station on Station Road Warwick.

Officers attended and a 32 year-old man from Warwick was arrested on suspicion of attempting to meet a child following grooming.

He was taken to police custody and has been released under investigation.

Det Insp Timothy Sharp of Warwickshire Police said: “Police attended following a call from a member of the public, and enquiries are ongoing.

“I would like to reassure the community that a thorough investigation is underway. “I’d also like to remind people that legal proceedings are now active and as such, we would ask that this incident is now left to the police.

“Any further actions or comments could potentially put police investigations at risk and jeopardise any potential future court proceedings that may take place.”