Warwick market’s Mad Hatter’s tea party raises money for cancer charity

A Mad Hatter’s tea party took over Warwick Market over the weekend to help raise money for charity.

Market operator CJ’s Events Warwickshire organised the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, which took place on Saturday’s Warwick Market (September 30).

Photo by CJ's Events Warwickshire.

More than 20 cakes were baked by the market traders and visitors could provide a donation to Macmillan Cancer for a slice of cake and cup of tea or coffee.

There was also a raffle with two cakes being the prizes and traders also dressed up in fancy dress.

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: ‘Macmillan is an amazing charity, and with it being their ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’, we thought we’d put a twist on it and hold a Mad Hatters Tea Party.

“We are totally amazed by the cakes our traders baked in the week, and the effort they went to dress up.

Photo by CJ's Events Warwickshire.

“It was an amazing atmosphere – everyone loved it. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who made it happen.”

The tea party event managed to raise £305 for Macmillan.

There will be another themed market at Warwick on Saturday October 28 for Halloween, where there will be traders in fancy dress, free pumpkin carving, a bat hut and more.

Photo by CJ's Events Warwickshire.

Photo by CJ's Events Warwickshire.