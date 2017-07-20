Warwick mayor treated to special tour around nursery

A three-year-old treated the mayor and mayoress of Warwick to a tour around his nursery in Warwick during a special visit.

Five months ago Busy Bees nursery in Chase Meadow Square opened its doors to local families.

The now Mayoress, Councillor Christine Cross, joined current Mayor, Councillor Stephen Cross and managing director and co-founder of Busy Bees Childcare, Marg Randles in a special visit to the nursery.

Marg was able to share her story with parents about how the very first Busy Bees nursery was established in 1984 – The Rocklands in Lichfield – by three couples with the intention to provide exceptional care for their own children and local families.

Marg, who was one of those individuals, is still working in the business full-time alongside fellow co-founder, John Woodward.

Busy Bees at Warwick was the 268th nursery to open, a number that has now grown to 332 nurseries across the country.

Three-year-old Elliot North, who attends Busy Bees in Warwick, took the guests around the nursery showing all of the activities and opportunities the children are presented with each day.

Harpreet Klear, nursery manager and her team welcomed the special guests as they toured the premises and watched the children take part in various learning activities which Marg, Councillor Stephen Cross and Christine Cross took part in too. Head chef, Wayne Price, also served up some delicious platters of savoury and sweet tasters from his award-winning menu.

Emma North, Elliot’s mum, said: “The staff team at Busy Bees Warwick are absolutely amazing. I’d previously looked round a Busy Bees nursery and when I heard we had a new one opening in Warwick, I didn’t think twice about signing up.

“Elliot has been at the nursery since it opened on day one and he’s come on leaps and bounds – he’s much more confident in himself and around others and I’d certainly put this down to a combination of the exposure he’s getting to different children, environments and the experienced staff team here.

“Elliot was so excited to take on the role of showing the mayor and Marg round the nursery and it was a brilliant morning had by all.”

Stephen Cross, mayor of Warwick, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to spend some time with Marg, Harpreet, her team, the children and local parents. We really enjoyed our visit and would like to wish everyone at the nursery all the best for the future.”

Marg Randles, managing director of Busy Bees Childcare, said: “When we started our journey over 34 years ago, we would never have envisaged being responsible for over 35,000 children.

“We have so many dedicated and passionate people at Busy Bees, who are committed to achieving the best possible outcomes for children.

“Young children deserve inspirational leaders, innovative practitioners, committed chefs and truly dedicated teams to ensure that they have the best possible start in life.

“The team at Warwick are no different and it is down to their determination and commitment to providing quality care for our children that we have so many happy families here. Long may that continue.”

Harpreet Klear, nursery manager at Busy Bees in Warwick, said: “We are very proud of our nursery, the facilities and environment are exceptional, the training opportunities second to none. Being part of a national company gives us the advantage of having access to expertise in so many areas and are able to share best practice with other nurseries and learn from each other.

“We are committed to deliver inspirational childcare in an environment where children thrive prepared for school and are happy which will provide much-needed support for families in the area. Many of our parents are busy working parents and we feel privileged to be able to support their childcare journey.”

To find out more about Busy Bees nursery at Warwick go to: https://www.busybeeschildcare.co.uk/nursery/warwick or call 01926 411 694.