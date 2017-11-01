Warwick medical centre takes over care services at GP surgery

A medical centre in Warwick will be taking over the primary care services for another doctors surgery in the town as of today (Wednesday).

As of today (November 1), Priory Road Medical Centre took over the primary care services at Cape Road Surgery.

According to the South Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) the take over came after the retirement of Dr Richard Meaden and the departure of Dr Sarah Inchley at Cape Road Surgery.

This means that patients could continue to receive primary care services from Cape Road Surgery on and after November 1.

According to the CCG, all households with registered patients at Cape Road Surgery and Priory Medical Centre have been contacted directly and that patients who already have an appointment after November 1 should attend it as they normally would unless they are contacted and told something different.

Dr David Spraggett, chair of South Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We have been working hard with the practices to ensure that services continue without disruption on and after November 1.

“We are committed to ensuring that everyone has access to high quality care from GP practices.

“All GP practices, and their staff, have to meet certain standards, and NHS England and the Care Quality Commission regularly inspect and monitor practices to ensure they meet these standards.”

Dr Sue Martin, GP Partner at Priory Medical Centre, said: “We are really excited about the opportunity to be able to provide services to the registered patients at Cape Road Surgery.

“We understand that any change can be a worrying time for patients and would actively encourage anyone with concerns to come and speak to our staff directly.

“We were pleased to be able to work with Cape Road Surgery and the CCG to come to a resolution that was the least disruptive to patients of both Cape Road Surgery and our own patients at Priory Medical Centre. Immediate appointments at either GP practice will not be affected and there should be no disruption to healthcare services provided.”

Further information can be found at: http://www.priorymed.nhs.uk/News

If patients are unhappy with the developments they can contact South Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group to talk through options.

To contact the group email: Contactus@southwarwickshireccg.nhs.uk , call: 01926 353 700 or Write to: Complaints Team, NHS South Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group, Westgate House, Warwick, CV34 4DE