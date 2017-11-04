Warwick mum one step closer to £10,000 fundraising target thanks to Halloween event

A Warwick mum’s Halloween event has helped push her closer to her £10,000 fundraising goal.

Lucy Field has been holding fundraising events throughout the year to help raise money for the maternity ward and Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) at Warwick Hospital.

Lucy has taken on the challenge of trying to raise £10,000 for the wards after the help and support her family received when her daughter Evelyn-Mae was born in May 2016.

Earlier this year Lucy and her husband Alan Rose held a coffee morning and raffle fundraiser in Warwick for the two wards, which managed to raise more than £5,000.

Lucy has been holding various events to help reach her target.

On October 28 Lucy held a Halloween party at the St Chad’s Centre in Bishops Tachbrook.

There was soft play for the children, a raffle, stalls and refreshments.

The event managed to raise £540, which has now put Lucy’s fundraising total at £6,658.

Lucy said: “Thank you to everyone who attended, made and donated cakes and purchased raffle tickets.

“Without you this wouldn’t be possible.

“We are so close to our £10,000 target and it would be great to reach it by December 31.”

To help reach her target Lucy is now organising an auction and is appealing for help with the prizes.

Anyone who would like to donate a prize should get in touch with Lucy by clicking here.

To donate to Lucy’s fundraising page click here