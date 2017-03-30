Warwick museum to restrict public access

Public access to a museum in Warwick will be changed as of this weekend because of on-going cuts.

It was announced on Wednesday that there would be changes to the access for visitors at St John’s House Museum.

The first floor of the museum, which is occupied by The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers (Royal Warwickshire), will remain open as it is but the ground floor, which is occupied by Heritage and Culture Warwickshire, will on be available to schools and visitors by appointment only as of April 1.

Emma Andrews, development manager for Heritage and Culture Warwickshire, said: “The majority of our visitors to St John’s House Museum have always been school groups, and we will continue to offer this popular programme to schools, alongside opportunities for the public to visit the ground floor of this wonderful building during Heritage Open Weekends.

“Unfortunately, due to budget cuts, we have had to review access to the building to our general visitors, but are pleased that the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers (Royal Warwickshire) will continue to provide public access to their first floor Museum.”

Warwick Cllr John Holland said: “I think St John’s House Museum is important as it is part of the history of Warwick and it is also part of our education provision and a tourist attraction on route from the station to the town centre.

“We have refurbished the Market Hall Museum and it was quite hard work to secure the funds and make it fully accessible but it would be great to get the support for this museum in the same way.

“Residents at present are facing increased council tax and reduced services and the blame is fully on the Government.

“The job we have in Warwick is to defend our services and the prosperity of the town and cuts of this kind are going to hurt us incredibly.”