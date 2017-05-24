Warwick music festival to be held in memory of a ‘great friend’

A memorial concert is being held in Warwick this weekend to keep the memory a great friend alive.

Malcolm Cook, owner of tapas restaurant Bar Catalan in Jury Street, decided to host his first music festival in memory of his friend Alastair Pinnock.

Malcolm said: “Bar Catalan will be hosting its first ever music festival in the bar and in the nearby Pageant Gardens in memory of our great friend Alastair Pinnock also known as “Scally Ally”.

“Alastair was known as our “VP of Marketing”, for the many people he introduced to us from 2004 to his sudden passing after the May Bank Holiday in 2016.”

The idea for the three-day festival was created after Malcolm was challenged by Alastair’s family to create a lasting memory of him.

Malcolm said: “Alastair’s brother Jeremy, his wife Jackie, and his daughter Sarah, came to me to ask if we could host Alastair’s wake at his favourite venue.

“The problem was there were upwards of 400 people expected and we just couldn’t accommodate so many.

“It was then that we had the idea of annexing Pageant Gardens accessible directly from the Bar.

“So with permissions sorted, Jeremy booked a jazz band for the funeral and wake, we erected a marquee in the gardens and more than 400 people celebrated Alastair’s very full life with music, drink and lots of stories.

“After the wake, Alastair’s family challenged me to create a lasting memory of Alastair and his day, so we came up with the mini music festival idea, which Alastair would have loved.”

The Scally Alley memorial Jazz, Blues and Soul Festival will be taking place over this bank holiday weekend.

The entertainment on Friday will start at 7pm and will take place in Bar Catalan and on the terrace.

On Saturday Matt Hernandez will be the host and the acts will take to the stage from 3pm until 11pm on the terrace.

Sunday performances will take place at Pageant Gardens and the headline act will be Steve Ajao’s Blues Giants.

Music will start at 3pm and will finish at 10pm.

Food will also be provided at the festival by local caterers, Jambavan, which specialises in Indian barbecue, Pancho Catering, which specialises in Mexican and Catalan chefs, who will also be providing paella and meatballs.

The Scally Alley memorial Jazz, Blues and Soul Festival will take place at Bar Catalan and the Pageant Gardens, which is located behind the restaurant from May 26 to Sunday May 28. Entry to the festival will be free.

Here is the full lineup for the festival.

Friday May 26 from 7pm: Double Time and Andi Wolf.

Saturday May 27 3pm features: the Gloria Sunset Duo, Mesa, Lawless Luke, Dan Gascoigne and Sarah Bennett, Tom Young, Ben Clempson and Nina Bailey, Science of the Lamps, Nik Hansen, Jamie Robert Ross, Suzie Indygo and The Lounge Club featuring Rosie.

Sunday May 28 from 3pm on the main stage: Antiquity, Chris Gibbons Trio, Swampgrass and Steve Ajao’s Blues Giants. On the Terrace there will be Betsy Harmony and Lilas Lafleur.