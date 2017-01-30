Warwick people’s project celebrates swift rate of success

A Warwick project which supports older, potentially isolated members of the community is celebrating its first year helping in the town.

Over the last year, Warwick’s Gap Community Centre has organised and run SWIFT Living - a group for older adults.

SWIFT, which stands for Socialising; Wellbeing; Integration; Fitness and Togetherness, is aimed at supporting older people to access and enjoy a healthier, more integrated social life through a range of activities and workshops.

The project was only made possible thanks to players of the People’s Postcode Lottery and a substantial grant from The Postcode Community Trust totalling £19,638.

Based in Oakwood Grove, The Gap wanted to create a more accessible and regular activities for the older community, within a safe and welcoming environment.

SWIFT Living has now helped over 600 local older adults, their families and carers who have benefited from Knit and Natter, Computer Café, low-level exercise classes and inter generational tea parties – all of which encourage older adults to learn new skills, meet new friends, reduce the risk of loneliness and stay fit and active.

Many of the people who attend the activities previously spent much of their week on their own.

Sara French, fundraiser for The Gap Community Centre said: “Thanks to this incredible funding boost, we have been able to tangibly improve the lives of hundreds of local older men and women who regularly attend the extensive programme we now run as a part of the SWIFT Living project.

“And the good news is, because the project has been so well-received, The Gap has secured enough volunteers to continue running SWIFT into 2017 and beyond.

“The players of People’s Postcode Lottery can be really proud of the fact they have helped create a lasting legacy, which will continue to make a real difference to our older, more vulnerable members of the local community”.

Anyone is welcome to attend the SWIFT Living activities at The Gap.

For more information please call Chris on 01926 494200.