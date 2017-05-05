Warwick performing arts students enjoy the limelight

Students from a performing arts school in Warwick have dazzled their family and friends with a spectacular performance in London’s West End.

Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA) pupils took to the stage of Her Majesty’s Theatre in the PQA’s new show ‘The Lazy Ace’.

As part of PQA’s curriculum, the students had the opportunity to perform, and get to experience the thrill and buzz of performing on a West End Stage.

The Lazy Ace is a musical comedy set on the glitzy, glamorous Las Vegas Strip in the 1950s, telling the story of Detective Chip Buddy who is in search of a card shark known as The Lazy Ace amongst the hustle and bustle of the casino scene.

PQA Warwick were encouraged to be as imaginative and creative with their part of the show as they like, from the casting, staging and choreography.

Debbie Hotten, principal of PQA Warwick said: “The students should be so proud of all their hard work leading up to the show.

“Their professionalism, their confidence on stage and how their lines were delivered to perfection resembles the highest West End Stage performer.

“Above all the students had fun and absolutely loved performing to a sell-out crowd.”

Actor Pauline Quirke founded the PQA in 2007.

She is most famous for playing Sharon in TV’s long-running sitcom Birds of the Feather.

For more information visit www.pqacademy.com