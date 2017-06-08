Warwick primary pupils enjoy new play equipment

Pupils at Aylesford School have been enjoying new play equipment thanks to a kind donation.

The new equipment, which includes balls, skipping ropes, a sand pit, wobble cars and a small pirate ship, was paid for by the Friends of Aylesford Primary PTA group.

The group was set up around Christmas time and raised money through events.

Members of the group managed to raise £1,000, which was put forward for the new play equipment.

Charlotte Fawbert, chair of the PTA, said: “We managed to raise £1,000 for play equipment for the children to use at play times.

“We would like to thank Homebase in Leamington who gave us garden storage for the toys as well as plants.

“Our next big aim as group is to ,by Christmas, fund a trim trail at the school. We believe that we would need to raise £10,000 for the trim trail and we will be approaching local companies for corporate sponsorship.”

Sally Morris, director of primary education at the school, said: “A big thank you to the Friends of Aylesford Primary PTA for their hard work, the children love all the new equipment, making play time even more active and fun.”