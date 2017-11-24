Warwick primary school children joining together for Christmas concert

Children from primary schools in Warwick will be joining together for a Christmas concert.

Pupils from Westgate, Coten End and Ridgeway Primary Schools are joining together to sing Christmas songs in a free concert in St Mary’s Church.

They will be singing surrounded by the decorated Christmas trees from the Christmas Tree Festival.

The concert takes place on Friday December 1.

Doors open at 10am, the concert starts at 10.30 am and finishes at noon.

The pop up café will also be open on the day where tea, coffee and homemade cakes will be available and for one day only there is ten per cent off in the St Mary’s Church gift shop.

At 12.30pm there is an optional guided tour of the church, which includes the Beauchamp Chapel.

The tour costs £3 and includes a vote for your favourite Christmas tree and entry into the prize draw.

Bookings for the guided tour must be made by emailing: contact@stmaryswarwick.org.uk and if anyone would like to reserve a wheelchair space for the concert they should also get in touch.