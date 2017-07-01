Warwick primary school pupils enjoying new play equipment

Pupils at a primary school in Warwick have been enjoying their new play equipment.

Reception and Key Stage One pupils at Newburgh Primary School have been benefitting from much-needed improvements to their playground thanks to some fantastic fundraising undertaken by the school’s PTA in connection with the Big Lottery Fund.

The playground project cost about £10,000 in total, and includes a new playground structure with plenty of opportunities to play creatively.

The addition of new facilities will provide enhanced opportunities for exciting play and healthy lifestyles during the unstructured times within the school day.

The Newburgh Primary School PTA contributed more than £4,000 to build the new improved playground. The next project for the PTA will be to raise funds for multiple brand new scooter pods for the school, to encourage children to scoot to school in the mornings in another move to improve pupils’ health and fitness.

Lisa Hernandez, PTA Chairman, said: “The PTA are delighted to see the infant playground looking so much more exciting for our children, giving them much needed interactive areas to encourage their outdoor play.”

Councillor Colin Hayfield, portfolio holder for education and learning, said: “Thanks to the marvellous fundraising of the Newburgh PTA and a generous grant from the Big Lottery Fund, the playground has been transformed and is already being enjoyed by the pupils.”

The Big Lottery Fund also awarded the PTA nearly £7,000 towards the playground.