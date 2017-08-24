Warwick pub fire battled overnight

A fire at a Warwick pub which started yesterday afternoon (Thursday August 24) had to be battled by fire crews overnight.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service received 19 emergency calls reporting the Great Western Pub in Coventry Road on fire at just before 4.25pm.

Two crews from Leamington and Kenilworth were sent intially, but backup from Southam and Henley-in-Arden was requested when they arrived.

The fire had to be fought from the outside as part of the building had collapsed inside.

The landlord at the Railway Inn on Guy Street, said: “We could see smoke coming out of the window and we walked down the road and inside there were flames everywhere. Police came and it has just gone up.

“The roof has gone down already. It all happened in 20 minutes.”

Warwickshire Police shut the road in both directions between Lakin Road and Coten End, and it remain closed throughout the night. They were also directing traffic near Lakin Road.

Warwick Station’s car park was also closed, and remains so this morning (Friday August 25).

No ambulances were sent and no injuries were reported.