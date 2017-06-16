Warwick pub’s chef team need your vote in national cuisine awards

The chef team at The Rose & Crown in Warwick has made it all the way to the finals of Britain’s Best Brigades, a national competition which celebrates the best, hardest-working kitchens in the industry.

Lead by head chef Leon Higham from Leamington, the 7-strong team, was chosen from hundreds of entries to represent the UK pub sector in the competition.

They are now in a public vote going head-to-head with teams from seven other sectors of the hospitality industry, in a bid to win the title and be named Britain’s Best Brigade.

Having been named finalists, Leon and his team are asking pub regulars and locals alike to give them their backing and vote for them to win.

At stake is the coveted title, £1,000 cash plus an exclusive menu development masterclass with a leading UK chef.

Competition organisers Essential Cuisine will also donate 50p from each vote placed to the chosen charity of each of the seven brigades in the final.

To get this far in the competition, Leon had to say why his team stood out and explain how they work together as a well-oiled ship.

He said: “That was the easy bit really, as the team here is fantastic - I don’t think I’ve ever worked with a better bunch of people. Our kitchen is like a second family.”

He added: “We are excited to get this far in the competition and to get into the last eight and we’re already planning a little celebration in recognition of getting this far. Winning would be incredible and a brilliant thank you to the team, and we’d love for people to give us their vote.”

Public voting is now open for the competition, which sees The Rose and Crown lining up against teams from seven other sectors including restaurants, schools, universities and colleges, event catering, business and industry, healthcare and hotels.

The vote closes at noon Tuesday June 27.Go to: www.bestbrigades.co.uk, watch the videos and use their vote to crown a winner.