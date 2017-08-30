Warwick pub staff asking customers help to buy a cow for a community in Kenya

Pub goers in Warwick are being asked to support a project to help buy a cow for the Maasai community in Kenya.

Residents and visitors popping in to the Rose and Crown Pub in Market Place are being asked to put their change from buying a round - or any cash they can spare – towards Herds for Change, a project aimed at delivering vital and sustainable change in the Mara, Kenya.

Until September 3 the pub has declared it Peach Foundation Cow Week, when The Rose & Crown and its sister pubs owned by Peach Pub Company are aiming to raise £250, or more, each to buy a cow for the Maasai community in Kenya as part of Herds for Change, the latest fundraising campaign carried out by its charitable arm, The Peach Foundation.

The big goal is to raise £130,000 to buy a breeding herd of eight pedigree bulls and 400 cows for the Enonkishu community in the Mara.

In the Rose and Crown there is a special cow money box on the bar for collecting donations.

David Cumberlidge, Peach Pod director, who looks after The Rose and Crown in Warwick, said: “This is an opportunity to make a real difference to the lives of people living in the Maasai community in the Mara, Kenya, a part of the world where the ecosystem has become increasingly fragile.

“Global warming, lifestyle changes and the mismanagement of land all pose a serious threat to the wildlife and the communities who live in the Maasai.

“Over the years here at Peach we have played a part in supporting the Maasai tribe, the wildlife and the community’s traditional way of life, helping to create a hippo sanctuary and plant a forest - several of the team from the pub went to Kenya and planted 20,000 trees in the Enonkishu Conservancy2 in the Mara in 2014.

“Now, we are moving onto the next important chapter in the bid to safeguard the long-term future of the Mara and its people.

“We are creating the Peach Herd and raising money to buy cows for the Maasai community, and we want Warwick to be able to provide at least one, if not two cows

“So we’re asking everyone who pays us a visit to let us hang onto their change for the cause or put whatever they can into the cow money box on the bar so we can make Herds for Change a big success and make our mark in the Mara.”

After collecting money to buy the herd, a team from Peach and some of its suppliers will be travelling out to Kenya to buy the cattle and deliver them to the Enonkishu community on September 9.

Donations can be made at The Rose & Crown or by clicking here .