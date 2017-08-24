Warwick residents concerned parking on busy road could cause major accident

A Warwick resident is calling for action after rising concerns that parked cars on a busy road could cause a major accident.

Roger Cleal, who has lived on Smythe Grove in the Woodloes for 30 years, has noticed an increase in cars being parked for hours on end along Woodloes Avenue South.

According to Roger there are rumours that some of the cars parked along the road could belong to members of staff who work at Warwick Hospital.

Roger said: “There are cars along Woodloes Avenue South and we think that first thing in the morning people come along and park there and they clear when they finish work.

“Everybody seems to talk about it. People in the local shop all say the same, that one of these days there is going to be a major accident along that road. There is a rumour going around that staff from Warwick Hospital are parking their cars here.

“It never used to be like this. We used to have the odd car but it has suddenly got worse in the last six months.”

Along Woodloes Avenue South there are currently no parking restrictions.

Roger said: “People park their cars right on the bend and right on junctions and they have been known to block people’s driveways and have been quite rude about it when people ask them to move. They also use people’s driveways to turn their cars around. I have spoken to our county councillor Pam Williams and her suggestion was to get a permit system.”

Despite offering a possible solution to the on-going problem Roger doesn’t think starting a permit system will address the issue.

He said: “The permit system was suggested by Cllr Williams but there are issues such as you have to pay for them and you can only have two per household.

“The problem with permits is if you push off the people who parked there they will go to other roads. Really, if you are going to have a permit system you will have to do it for all the nearby roads.

“I don’t know why we can’t have two-hour parking restrictions along that bit of road from 8am to 8pm. But there are concerns they could then move to neighbouring streets.

“The other option is have double yellow lines to all areas so nobody parks at all.”

A spokesperson for South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust said: “The trust offers over 1,100 staff car parking spaces at Warwick Hospital, although staff do have the choice to park off site.

“If the residential roads have no car parking restrictions we always encourage employees to be mindful and considerate when parking in these areas.”

Roger has said that the parking also causes issues when two buses have to pass one another.

He said: “The Stagecoach G1 buses come down this road every eight to ten minutes. When two buses are trying to pass, one of them often bumps up the kerb and the vehicle would be travelling above 20mph.

“What sort of damage occurs to the buses, the verge, or the passengers is anybody’s guess.”

Stagecoach and Cllr Williams were both been approached for comments.