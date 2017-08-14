Warwick residents enjoy trip to National Memorial Arboretum

Last week the members of the “Warwick Poppies 2018” committee organised a trip to a memorial arboretum.

The “Warwick Poppies 2018” project will be a year-long campaign, where the committee members will be looking to collect thousands of handmade poppies.

The handcrafted poppies will then form the exhibition that will be a community tribute that marks the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Last Monday (August 7) the project committee members along with Warwick residents and members of St Mary’s Church went to the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

The trip came one week after the commemoration of the centenary of the Battle of Passchendaele.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Poppies 2018 committee said: “After the daily Service of Remembrance, the group took the land train tour of the site, lasting 50 minutes, followed by free time to explore at will.”

Warwick Poppies 2018 is to be officially launched on September 5th but handmade poppies are already being collected for the tribute.

Further details about the project are available in St Mary’s Church, or via the project’s dedicated website: www.warwickpoppies.org.uk