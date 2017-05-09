Warwick residents invited to celebrate 300 years of Freemasonry

A branch of the Freemasons in Warwick are holding an event to celebrate 300 years of Freemasonry.

The Freemasons of Alderson House, which are located at 23 High Street, will be holding a celebration on May 13 for the Tercentenary of the organisation.

They are inviting residents to come along for a guided tour of the Georgian building with the chance to see photos about the building’s development and history

There will also be a chance for visitors to talk to some Masons about what the organisation does throughout the year and what people can do to join the Freemasons.

A spokesperson from the Freemasons of Alderson House said: “This is an opportunity to ask all those questions about Freemasonry that you always wanted to and dispel some of the myths.

“Warwickshire Freemasons undertake fundraising events throughout the year and the Master of each Lodge, there are 10 that meet at Alderson House, will identify a charity or charities to support during his year in office.

“At each meeting a charity collection is made and donated to a local group – often a school, a uniform group or small support organisation will benefit from these.

“Countywide and nationally Freemasons support much larger charities including air ambulances, child and adult hospices and medical research. Much of this charitable work goes unacknowledged.

“So, our Tercentenary is an opportunity to show what we have done and to encourage groups to apply to us for future funding.”

The event takes place on May 13 from 10am-4pm. Access is via Back Lane and there is free on-site parking.