Warwick Rotary Club come to rescue of school with new defibrillator

When members of Warwick Rotary Club heard that Round Oak School wanted a defibrillator in their community they were keen to help.

Using Rotary contacts they discovered that Warwick Community First Responders (CFR) had a spare defibrillator which they were prepared to donate to the school.

With the club’s help, paying for new batteries, pads and a wall cabinet, the device was formally handed over to the school by club president John Taylor.

The defibrillator has been installed in the school’s entrance lobby which is easily accessible, and the CFR will soon be arranging training at the school.

Warwick CFR have been training children in schools in lifesaving skills including CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) in association with charity Evelyn’s Gift.

CFR are volunteers who respond to 999 calls on behalf of West Midlands Ambulance Service, and have trained over 2,500 local people in CPR and use of defibrillators.

Rotary recently supported the CFR with £1,000 to provide keyring face masks for trainees who completed the courses.

Anyone interested in being trained in CPR and use of a defibrillator, or joining the training team, or interested in becoming a 999 responder can contact the Warwick District First Responders.

Please go to www.warwickfirstresponders.org.