A clay art installation made by Warwick School pupils and staff was celebrated at its last chapel service on Sunday June 25.

Known as the ‘Warwick Field’, the installation consists of 1,200 individual clay figures, all made by a different person.

'The Field' in full

The work was inspired by sculptor Sir Anthony Gormley, who created the Angel of the North.

The sculptures will be moved to various locations around the school site over the next few months.