Warwick School pupils’ fundraising is something to shout about

Warwick School students received a public news announcement in true historical style from a real town crier.

The pupils gathered to hear the annual address from the Warwick Town Crier, Michael Reddy.

His request for an extra week’s holiday at half-term for the boys was greeted with huge cheers from the gathered pupils.

The invitation to the Town Crier is one that has been kept for many years, dating back to at least 1912.

Mr Reddy collected £350, from the pupils which Warwick School students kindly donated, for the Mayor’s chosen charity Molly Olly’s Wishes.

The charity works to support children with terminal or life threatening illnesses and their families to help with their emotional wellbeing.