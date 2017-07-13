Warwick Scout group celebrates four decades with birthday bash

A Warwick Scout Group have started their 40th anniversary celebration year with a family fun day and unveiling of memorials to former members.

The 7th Warwick Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and leaders were joined at their Woodloes Park headquarters by Mayor of Warwick Stephen Cross, and his consort, Mrs Christine Cross,

Members of the Group

Activities included archery, orienteering, gun-carriage racing, crafts, frisbee golf, a climbing wall and badge making.

Visitors could make their own fruit kebabs and enjoy hot dogs and burgers cooked in true Scouting style on the barbecue.

Group Scout Leader, Ian Broadbridge, said: “This was a great team effort – something which 7th has been proud of over a number of years.”

The Group also held a special memorial event for two former members - Conrad Lewis, who died serving in the army in Afghanistan and Andrew Codling, who died last year.

Both young men have been honoured with an engraved plaque inside the Group headquarters.

In September, the 7th Warwick are holding a celebration dance at the Nelson Club in Warwick to mark their fourth decade.

Former leaders and members are invited to contact the Group Scout Leader, Ian Broadbridge, if they would like to attend.

Please contact the group by emailing 7thwarwickscoutgroup@gmail.com for further details and prices.