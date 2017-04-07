Warwick Sea Scouts do their best with park spring clean - now they need your help with hut fundraising

A group of community-minded youngsters have rolled up their sleeves, donned their wellies and help spring clean a Warwick park.

Kind-hearted members of the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts spent the day cleaning up their local stretch of the River Avon.

Beavers, Cubs and Scouts took on the job to clear rubbish from St Nicholas Park, clearing grot spots and retrieving discarded items from the river bank.

Using strong gloves and armed with bin bags, the Scouts, Cubs and Beavers cleared litter in the park where their hut headquarters is based.

Completing the clean sweep of the park were other volunteers using litter pickers including children, parents and leaders.

The Sea Scouts used their boating knowledge and took to the water, to collect what they could from along the edge of the river.

By the end of the day the group had collected a huge pile of bin bags and even a bike that was hauled from the water.

Leaders also took the opportunity to test the group’s buoyancy aids checking they are safe to use ready for the boating season which starts in late April.

To enable even more young people to learn water-based skills, the group, which has more than 130 children on their waiting list, are fundraising for a larger hut in the park.

For more information or to support the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts’ New Hut Appeal please contact fundraising@2wk.org.uk or visit www.2wk.org.uk/new-hq