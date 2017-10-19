Warwick sea scouts to take on 110 mile walk for new headquarters

A team of scouts and leaders from a group in Warwick will be aiming to walk more than 100 miles in just three days in a bid to raise money for their new headquarters.

From Sunday, October 22, to Tuesday, October 24, a team of 11 scouts and explorers aged between 10 and 15 and four scout leaders from the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts are aiming to walk 110 miles, from Gilwell Park, the Scout Headquarters, in Chingford, London, back to their Scout hut in St Nicholas Park in Warwick.

They will be walking as two teams in a relay along footpaths and the Grand Union Canal and those taking part are hoping to complete the walk in three days and they will be walking 55 miles each.

For the scouts taking part, this will be a massive challenge as most have not walked more than 15 miles at a time before. They are taking part in the walk in the hopes of raising more than £5,000 for their new scout headquarters.

The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts are currently in the process of fundraising for a new headquarters so that 50 more youngsters can join their group.

The new headquarters will also offer a community meeting space in central Warwick.

Tom, who is aged 13 and a member of the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts, said: “I want to do the sponsored walk because it is a really big challenge and will be a great life experience, although it will be very hard. I’m also doing it because we really need a new scout hut and this is a great way to raise money for it.”

Polly Scurrah, event organiser and scout leader said: “Anyone who has been involved in scouting says what a difference it makes and how much youngsters get out of it. Organising a challenge like this seems daunting and will not only stretch the scouts but also the adults, but when you know how much the kids will get out of it, it makes it all worthwhile.

“The morale of the team will play a huge part in this, bringing kids together from different backgrounds and schools but knowing that they will work together to get the whole team round.

“They all want to raise money for our new hut so that we can keep providing sea scouting in Warwick for years to come and that will be a big motivator.

“I have been with the group since I was 10 and have seen so many kids go through the group, it would be fantastic to see improved facilities so that this can continue for years to come. I am so proud to be a part of this group and am pleased a group of scouts and leaders feel the same and are going to push themselves through the 110 miles of walking with me.”

The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts are looking for sponsors for their 110 mile walk to help raise money for their new scout headquarters in St Nicholas Park in Warwick.

It is hoped that the walk will raise more than £5,000.

A spokesperson from the scout group said: “A big thank you goes to Lodders Solicitors and Harrison Beale & Owen who have already agreed to sponsor the team and St John’s Fish Bar who is providing fish and chips for walkers when they return.

Anyone that would like to make a donation or for more information about the headquarters should go to www.2wk.org.uk