Warwick Sea Scouts win thousands in national scheme

A scouting group in Warwick has been awarded thousands of pounds from a national funding scheme.

The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts were entered into the Aviva Community Fund Awards along with hundreds of entries from across the UK.

The group was in the ‘financial advisor submitted’ category to win a grant for between £5,001 and £10,000.

To get the final the sea scouts needed to get as many public votes as possible and were announced as a successful finalist in November.

The Aviva Community Fund will help more than 800 projects this year.

The group were competing to win grant money to help replace their equipment.

Today (Tuesday) it was announced that the sea scouts won £9,800 and with the money the group will buy a new marquee roof, new tents, dining shelters and patrol kits.

The 2nd warwick Sea Scout took to their Facebook page to announce the news.

They said: “What a great way to start our new Scouting year .. we have just been announced as one of the winners of the Aviva Community Fund 2016!

“We were up against hundreds of other projects and needed to secure lots of public votes to get us to the final, which we did thanks to you!

“Our project then went to a selection panel who made the final decision on the winners and we were selected!

“We will now be able to replace damaged camping equipment for our camps during 2017, in particular when our Scouts head off for their two week Summer camp to Lake Bala.

“Thanks to http://www.aspectconsultants.co.uk/ who submitted our project and helped increase our odds of winning and thanks to all of you who voted and asked family and friends to vote.

“We are hoping our old equipment holds out this weekend as we are off on a ‘Frosty Camp’ where the Beavers, Cubs will be sleeping in bunkhouses, but our Scouts and Explorers will be braving the freezing temperatures in tents!

“We now have the challenge in 2017 of raising more funds to help build our new HQ!”