Warwick speed dating event cancelled but donations will still go to charity

Organisers of a fundraising speed dating night in Warwick have had to cancel the event due to a serious illness in their family.

Amy Timm’s youngest daughter, who has on going medical problems has been taken back into hospital for an indeterminate amount of time.

Amy, her sister Abbie Malin and their mother Louise Gupta, had organised the event to take place at Racing Club Warwick on Saturday February 18.

All the money raised was going to the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association in memory of Peter Jackson, who died of MND aged 67 in December 2015.

Peter was Amy and Abbie’s father and Louise’s ex-husband with whom she was still very close and who she had cared for during his illness.

People had already donated almost £300 to take part in the event and although the women were offering refunds nobody has wanted one so far so the remaining money will go to the charity.

Abbie said: “We are all grateful for everyone’s generous donations and support and we are glad to have spread some awareness of motor neurone disease.”

For more information call 07745 662631 or visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Abbie-Malin1