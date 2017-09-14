Warwick swimming pool to reopen two months ahead of schedule

St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre’s swimming pool is due to reopen next week ahead of schedule after a multi-million pound refurbishment.

Warwick District Council is investing millions of pounds into renovating the council-owned Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre and St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre to provide improved leisure facilities.

Everyone Active in partnership with Warwick District Council and construction company, Speller Metcalfe, will be delivering the extensively-refurbished swimming pool and brand new changing facilities.

The swimming pool was due to reopen in November, so Phase One of the refurbishment work will be open two month early.

It will reopen to the public on Thursday, September 21.

The council appointed Everyone Active to manage its leisure facilities across the district in June this year.

The renewed 25-metre, six lane swimming pool will offer activities, ranging from Swim England accredited swimming lessons to aqua fitness classes. Swimming lessons will be available from September 21.

The brand new pool changing rooms will include individual, family and school group changing cubicles, showers, lockers and hair drying facilities.

Councillor Michael Coker, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for culture, said: “The reopening of the swimming pool at St Nicholas Park, along with the new changing rooms, is another milestone in our ambitious projects to improve the leisure centres in the district.

“Despite a number of challenges, our construction partners Speller Metcalfe have worked closely with the project team and Everyone Active, to get the facility open ahead of schedule and enable customers to return to their exercise regimes.

“We now look forward to the completion of the gym, studios and reception areas at this site in spring 2018.”