Warwick Trident College apprentices meet Minister

A Government minister went back to college to learn how apprentices have been combining work, learning and education.

Minister of State for Apprenticeship and Skills, Robert Halfon MP, visited Warwick Trident College (WCG) to see how the trainees are being given the skills they require.

WCG is the largest college provider of apprenticeships in the West Midlands, with around 2,500 apprentices training with the Group each year.

The college has been shortlisted in the TES FE Award for Apprenticeship Programme of the Year and as Training Partner of the Year at the Semta Skills Awards.

Mr Halfon toured the college’s state-of-the-art engineering and motor vehicle facilities accompanied by WCG CEO and Group Principal, Angela Joyce.

The Minister met with WCG students, including apprentices working in farriery, accountancy, horticulture, clay modelling, vehicle maintenance, equine, engineering technical support and dentistry.

Charlotte Somers, Jaguar Land Rover first year Degree Apprentice said: “The Minister took a genuine interest in us as apprentices.

“He listen to our views and seemed keen to act upon them.

“He asked lots of searching questions to gain a real understanding of why we joined the apprenticeship programme at Jaguar Land Rover and what could be done to spread our success nationally and across other companies.”

Engineering apprentice, Joshua Berrill, 20, from Daventry said: “It was great to meet the Minister today and he was interested to hear about my journey. We talked about how to make young people more aware of apprenticeships - they need direction and to know all the options available to them.”

Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills Robert Halfon said: “It has been fantastic meeting some brilliant apprentices who have taken their first steps on the ladder of opportunity to securing highly skilled jobs.

“I hope other colleges and providers will be able to follow Warwickshire College Group’s lead.”