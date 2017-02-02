Warwick University student radio station in 50-hour broadcast marathon for charity

Warwick University’s student radio station RaW 1251AM is currently in the middle of a 50-hour live broadcasting marathon to raise money for Parkinson’s UK.

The station has been broadcasting since noon yesterday (Wednesday) and will continue to do so until 2pm tomorrow (Friday).

To tune into the live broadcast, in which dozens of students are involved, visit the station’s web page.

player.radio.warwick.ac.uk or to make a donation and find out more about the appeal visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/RAWappeal