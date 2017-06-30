Warwick woman thanks hospital for friend’s care

A Warwick woman has run a half marathon to support the medical unit where her friend is being treated for cancer.

Runner Kirstie Cestaro has raised over £1,300 for Warwick Hospital’s cancer care unit taking part in the Stratford-upon-Avon’s Shakespeare Half Marathon in to raise money for the Aylesford Unit at Warwick Hospital.

Kirstie’s friend, Jennifer Stuart, has been receiving treatment at Warwick Hospital for breast cancer and she wanted to do something to thank the unit for her care.

Kirstie said: “Jennifer received much-needed care and support from the staff at Warwick Hospital during a very difficult time for her and her family.

“We want to help raise funds to say thank you and hope that it will help to ensure that other patients receive the same high level of care”.

This half marathon was a challenge for Kirstie as she normally only runs 10km but she managed to complete the challenge in just over 2 hours.

She was delighted to have raised so much money after she initially set her fundraising target at £500.

Carole Connor, Nurse Consultant at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are delighted that Kirstie has managed to raise so much for our vital cancer services.

“Fundraising like this makes such a difference in making the environment more comfortable for patients.”

The funds will go towards enhancements at the Aylesford Unit, such as equipment for staff that help to with training for inserting a cannula into veins, which is particularly important for patients who are undergoing chemotherapy.”

To donate go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Kirstie-Cestaro